Roswell residents will vote on sidewalks, public safety funding and a downtown parking deck in November

ROSWELL — When Roswell voters go to the polls for this November’s election, they will be asked to vote on three separate questions for the City of Roswell’s Bond Referendum. If voters approve the bonds, Roswell will use the funding for major capital projects and improvements around the City.

“We’ve heard from residents that they want improvements to their parks, that they want more sidewalks and trails, that they want to support our police and fire departments, and that they want a parking deck downtown,” said Mayor Kurt Wilson. “Now our residents will decide on the ballot in November whether to provide the funding to move forward with these improvements throughout our city.”

Voters will be asked to respond “yes” or “no” to authorize the following:

· Question #1: $107.6 million for Recreation, Parks, Bicycle and Pedestrian Paths, and Sidewalks

If this bond passes, funding will be used for park improvements in 11 area parks, investment in four river parks as part of the River Parks Master Plan, future park development, and projects that are part of the Bike/Pedestrian Master Plan and the Sidewalk Gap Matrix.

· Question #2: $52 million for Public Safety (Police and Fire) Capital Projects

If this bond is approved by voters, funding will go towards the construction of a new public safety headquarters for Police, Fire, and E911; replacement and relocation of four fire stations; and the possible construction of a new fire station.

· Question #3: $20 million for a Public Parking Deck

If this bond passes, funding will go towards a conveniently located public parking deck, located downtown, but not on City Hall property. Construction materials will be approved by the Historic Preservation Commission to support the character of our historic downtown. The City may seek private-public partnerships for this project.

Roswell voters will have opportunities to learn more about the bond referendum and potential projects at the City of Roswell’s upcoming informational meetings:

October 4, 2022

7:00-9:00 p.m.

Hembree Park

850 Hembree Road

Roswell, GA 30076

October 18, 2022

7:00-9:00 p.m.

Roswell Area Park

Bill Johnson Community Activity Building

10495 Woodstock Road

Roswell, GA 30075

October 25, 2022

7:00-9:00 p.m.

Roswell Adult Recreation Center

830 Grimes Bridge Road

Roswell, GA 30075

October 26, 2022

7:00-9:00 p.m.

St. Andrew Catholic Church

675 Riverside Road

Roswell, GA 30075

Property Tax Impacts

If any of the bonds pass, Roswell property owners can expect impacts to their property taxes reflected in their fall 2023 City property tax bill. Based on an average Roswell home valued at $450,000, taxpayers can expect the following:

· The $107.6 million bond for Recreation, Parks, Bicycle and Pedestrian Paths, and Sidewalks would cost $205 per year or $17.08 a month in additional property taxes.

· The $52 million bond for Public Safety (Police and Fire) Capital Projects would cost $99 per year or $8.25 per month in additional property taxes.

· The $20 million bond for the Public Parking Deck would cost the average homeowner $38 per year or $3.17 per month.

For more information about the bond referendum, including how the questions will be presented on the ballot, visit www.roswellgov.com/bond.

