A national accreditation has been renewed for the Milton Police Department after an in-depth review of more than 200 standards for policy, training, community engagement, and accountability.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies awarded the honor following a site visit, interviews with staff and residents, and a formal review. Only about 750 of roughly 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the United States hold this accreditation. Milton is also one of 37 agencies that have both this national accreditation and State Certification from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.

“Earning this accreditation is not about passing a test once every few years,” said Chief Jason Griffin. “It’s about the work we do every single day to meet and exceed national standards for how we serve our community. I’m incredibly proud of our team for continuing to operate at this level.”

The recognition was announced earlier this month after Chief Griffin answered questions from assessors at a commission conference in Arkansas. The department has 50 sworn officers and 10 non-sworn members. This is the fourth time the department has earned the honor.

“Accreditation is a team effort, and this award belongs to every member of the Milton Police Department,” said Griffin. “I’m thankful for our staff, our City leadership, and our residents, who all play a role in helping us keep Milton safe.”