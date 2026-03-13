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The Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Literacy Alliance is offering a free six-session workshop series for families starting Tuesday, March 24. Registration is open now, but space is limited.

What’s Happening: The Family Learning & Empowerment Literacy Series runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. across six evenings in March and May. Most sessions are at the Bibb County Professional Learning Center at 2003 Riverside Drive. The April 28 session will be held in the conference room near the Board of Elections inside Macon Mall at 3661 Mercer University Drive.

What’s Important: Organizers say each session builds on the one before it, so families are encouraged to attend all six. Families can reserve a spot by emailing info@mbmla.org.

By the Numbers: Each family that completes the series receives literacy and leadership materials, writing and reading workbooks for children, resilience and leadership curriculum for adults, family discussion tools, and one year of access to an online resource platform with games, videos, and tools.

The Full Schedule:

– March 24: Welcome and Foundation Building, Bibb County Professional Learning Center

– March 26: Building Connections Through Language and Routine, Bibb County Professional Learning Center

– April 28: Discovering Meaning Through Print and Positivity, Macon Mall

– April 30: Letters, Learning, and High Expectations, Bibb County Professional Learning Center

– May 26: Writing Our Story: Responsibility and Expression, Bibb County Professional Learning Center

– May 28: Celebrating Growth: Motivation, Culture, Confidence, and Program Reflection, Bibb County Professional Learning Center

What We Know: The final session includes a Literacy Showcase, a Gratitude Circle, certificates of participation, and a plan for families to continue literacy habits after the series ends.

How This Affects Real People: The workshops are free and open to Macon-Bibb families. No cost is listed for any session or materials.

The Path Forward: The series runs through May 28. Families interested in attending should email info@mbmla.org to reserve a spot before sessions fill.