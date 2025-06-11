Alpharetta residents and visitors can choose from several Independence Day weekend events, including rooftop parties and the city’s official fireworks display.

UP on the Roof will host a Fourth of July celebration with a DJ, food stations and views of the city’s fireworks. Guests will receive one complimentary nonalcoholic slushie, with the option to add alcohol for an additional charge.

A full cash bar will also be available.

For a more traditional experience, Alpharetta’s official July Fourth fireworks display will take place at Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road. Organizers encourage families to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnic items.

Truck and Tap at 30 Milton Avenue will host a Luau Party on July 5, featuring cocktail specials and live music. Guests wearing “tiki threads” will receive free promotional items.