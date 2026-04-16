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A man climbed onto a building in Marietta on Wednesday during a mental health crisis and was safely talked down before being taken to get help, according to Marietta police.

What happened: The man climbed onto a building and was acting erratically. About 20 emergency responders were on scene. He was persuaded to come down without anyone getting hurt.

What’s important: After coming down, the man was taken to receive mental health care.