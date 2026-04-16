A man climbed onto a building in Marietta on Wednesday during a mental health crisis and was safely talked down before being taken to get help, according to Marietta police.
What happened: The man climbed onto a building and was acting erratically. About 20 emergency responders were on scene. He was persuaded to come down without anyone getting hurt.
What’s important: After coming down, the man was taken to receive mental health care.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.