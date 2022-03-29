Armed robbery at KFC in Macon

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robbery of the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 844 Shurling Drive that occurred just after 10 p.m. Monday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the store brandishing a handgun and demanded money from the employees. After taking an undisclosed amount of money the suspect fled on foot.

Sheriff’s officials say the suspect is described as a young black man wearing all black clothing ,with a white mask covering his face.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.