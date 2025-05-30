A Woodstock resident lost her life Tuesday afternoon after her car crashed into an ambulance on Arnold Mill Road, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. The collision left two others injured and sent emergency crews scrambling to respond.

🛣️ What We Know: Deputies say Jennifer Brennan, 56, was driving east on Arnold Mill Road when her car veered out of its lane and struck a private ambulance traveling in the opposite direction.

The crash happened around 4:09 p.m. near Mountain Road.

Brennan died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

🚑 Impact on Others: The ambulance’s front passenger was taken to Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center with injuries described as not life-threatening.

The patient inside the ambulance was seriously hurt and also taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not released the patient’s name.

🔎 What’s Next: Investigators are still working to figure out what caused Brennan’s car to leave its lane.

The sheriff’s office has not said if weather, speed, or other factors played a role.

🌐 The Big Picture: Head-on crashes are among the most dangerous types of accidents, often leading to severe injuries or death.