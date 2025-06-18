The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office posted a snarky and pointed message to a man wanted for parole violation who posted comments on their facebook page.

As you know, sheriff’s departments often have the best sense of humor on social media and this was no exception. Here’s what they had to say.

John, Buddy… We Gotta Talk….

We noticed you dropped by our Facebook page to leave some questionable comments — But hey, thanks for the follow! We love connecting with fans…. especially the ones we’re actively looking for… a fan is a fan!! Since you’re keeping up with our posts, how about swinging by Lumpkin County Bed & Bail to chat in person? I’m sure we can arrange a call to probation also. We’ve got your jumpsuit ready and free room and board with 24/7 service.

TIP OF THE DAY: Talking trash on Facebook isn’t the smartest way to stay low but turning yourself in…Now that’s smart!

Come on down, we’re saving you a bunk.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.