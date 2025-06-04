A 76-year-old man was found dead in his Morgan County bedroom Saturday night, and deputies say the scene showed signs of a violent struggle. His wife was later arrested on charges that include elder abuse and concealing a death.

What’s Happening: Deputies say Jack Lindsey was already dead when they arrived at his Baldwin Dairy Road home after a call for a welfare check late Saturday night.

Karen Lindsey, 58, was arrested less than two hours later at her son’s home in Monroe.

She’s charged with aggravated assault on a person over 65, elder abuse, and concealing the death of another.

Between the Lines: Deputies say Karen Lindsey had visible injuries when they found her and said she’d been in a physical altercation with her husband. Investigators say the home showed signs of a struggle.

An autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will determine the official cause of death.

Deputies say the couple had been arguing for days before Jack Lindsey was found dead.

Catch Up Quick: Authorities were alerted after Karen Lindsey’s son called 911 asking for a welfare check on his stepfather.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

