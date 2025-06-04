A man pretending to be a nurse was arrested after allegedly trying to land a job at a care facility in Atlanta. Police say he used a stolen identity to apply for the role. Staff caught the deception just in time.

🏥 Why It Matters: This isn’t just about fraud. It’s about trust. Families depend on trained, licensed professionals to care for their loved ones. One mistake can be fatal.

🚨 What Happened: Authorities say 56-year-old Lonnie Robert Williams, of Stockbridge, walked into a nursing facility on Auburn Avenue in May, hoping to be hired as a supervisor. He brought experience, confidence—and a fake license.

Williams is now in the Fulton County Jail, charged with unlawful practice as a registered nurse.

Staff at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center spotted the problem and alerted the state.

🔎 Between the Lines: He didn’t just lie on a job application. Officials say he used the identity of a real nurse to try and work in multiple facilities across Georgia.

According to WSB-TV, Williams was flagged after an employee shared a state registry of known nursing imposters with the human resources team.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office confirms Williams also uses the name Lonnie Releford.