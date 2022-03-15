Georgia college students could get financial aid from state

College students needing a financial boost to complete their degrees would get help from the state under legislation the Georgia House of Representatives passed Tuesday.

Lawmakers voted 171-3 let students who have earned at least 80% of the credits required for the degree they are seeking receive a grant of up to $2,500 to help pay their tuition.

The money would help plug a “small gap to get [students] across the finish line,” said House Higher Education Committee Chairman Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, the bill’s chief sponsor.

“Higher education changes life,” added Rep. Stacey Evans, D-Atlanta. “The more kids we can get in our educational system, the better they’re going to be and their families are going to be.”

To qualify, students would have to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application.

The Georgia Student Finance Commission would administer the grant program, subject to state appropriations. The bill would have a sunset date of June 30, 2025, to give lawmakers a chance to determine whether the program is working.

The bill now moves to the state Senate.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.