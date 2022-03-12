Don’t forget to set your clocks forward tonight

Daylight Saving Time begins tomorrow at 2 a.m.

That means it is time to set your clocks forward before you go to bed tonight, and go ahead and test those smoke detectors like you’re supposed to do each month.

You may recall that last year the Georgia state legislature voted to end these time changes. So, what happened? The law passed by Georgia lawmakers would have locked the state permanently in Daylight Saving Time. However, federal law prohibits states from staying on Daylight Saving Time permanently.

An act of Congress would be required to make the law effective.