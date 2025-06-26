A new 166-room Fairfield Inn & Suites has opened in Alpharetta, offering travelers accommodations near the popular Avalon shopping and entertainment district.
Located at 3225 Webb Bridge Road, the hotel features contemporary rooms with complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, free daily breakfast, a fitness center, and free on-site parking.
“We’re so excited to welcome the new Fairfield Inn & Suites Alpharetta-Avalon to one of Alpharetta’s most vibrant and flourishing areas,” said Janet Rodgers, President & CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau. Our team is proud to support and promote this stunning new hotel as we continue inviting visitors to experience the charm, energy, and hospitality that make Alpharetta a truly special destination!
The hotel provides convenient access to local attractions including Avalon’s shopping and dining options, The Metropolitan Club, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Big Creek Greenway, North Park, and Windward Lake Club.
Rooms are designed with both business and leisure travelers in mind, featuring flexible workspaces and calming interiors.
For reservations or more information, guests can call 470-789-9367.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.