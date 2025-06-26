A new 166-room Fairfield Inn & Suites has opened in Alpharetta, offering travelers accommodations near the popular Avalon shopping and entertainment district.

Located at 3225 Webb Bridge Road, the hotel features contemporary rooms with complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, free daily breakfast, a fitness center, and free on-site parking.

“We’re so excited to welcome the new Fairfield Inn & Suites Alpharetta-Avalon to one of Alpharetta’s most vibrant and flourishing areas,” said Janet Rodgers, President & CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau. Our team is proud to support and promote this stunning new hotel as we continue inviting visitors to experience the charm, energy, and hospitality that make Alpharetta a truly special destination!

The hotel provides convenient access to local attractions including Avalon’s shopping and dining options, The Metropolitan Club, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Big Creek Greenway, North Park, and Windward Lake Club.

Rooms are designed with both business and leisure travelers in mind, featuring flexible workspaces and calming interiors.

For reservations or more information, guests can call 470-789-9367.