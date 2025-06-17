Horse owners in Milton can finally breathe easier this Fourth of July. The city just banned fireworks within two hundred yards of any property with horses, donkeys, ponies, or mules.

🐎 What We Know: Milton City Council voted Monday night to protect equines from fireworks. The new rule takes effect July 1st, just days before Independence Day celebrations. Anyone caught lighting fireworks too close to horse properties faces enforcement. Residents can call 911 or 678-297-6300 to report violations.

⚡ Why This Matters: Horses have a flight instinct that kicks in when they hear loud noises. Their size and panic response create a recipe for injuries and property damage. Hot sparks also turn hay-filled barns into potential fire traps. Milton spent years politely asking neighbors to consider their 4-legged friends. Now they have legal backing.

🏛️ Who Made It Happen: Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones crafted House Bill 614 after conversations with Mayor Peyton Jamison and Milton Equestrian Committee Chair Tony Rich. The trio pushed the legislation through the Georgia General Assembly. Governor Brian Kemp signed it into law May 14th. Prior to the new law, cities were powerless to alter fireworks laws on July 4th and New Year’s Eve. The new law gives cities the ability to restrict fireworks within several feet of certain properties.

🎆 The Backstory: State law previously forced cities to allow fireworks on certain dates regardless of local preferences. Gas stations, electric substations, and nursing homes already had 100-yard protection zones. Horses did not.

📍 What You Need to Know: The city does not track which properties have horses. Most neighbors know who keeps equines nearby. Property owners can pick up free warning signs at City Hall soon. Check the city website and Facebook page for updates on when signs become available.

🚨 Remember: Fireworks can legally launch more than 200 yards away and still spook horses. The distance applies to where someone lights the firework, not where it explodes. Police will focus on education this year since the rules are brand new.

