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Firefighters are monitoring an active wildfire in Effingham County Thursday evening, with heavy smoke and dangerous visibility expected near the scene.

What’s Happening: Effingham County Fire Rescue reported at 8:30 p.m. that crews remain on scene at a wildfire burning at Pryor Road and Oliver-Kildare Road. Georgia Forestry units have plowed firebreaks — strips of cleared land designed to slow or stop a fire’s spread — and crews are waiting on updated conditions before their next move.

Roads and Safety: Roads in the area are open, but officials are urging drivers to slow down and use caution. Anyone who does not need to be in the area is asked to stay away. Heavy smoke and sharply reduced visibility should be expected near the fire.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers near Pryor Road and Oliver-Kildare Road face hazardous conditions from smoke. People with breathing problems, children, and older adults face the greatest health risk from smoke exposure.

Catch Up Quick: The Effingham County fire is one of several active wildfires burning across Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency this week covering 91 of the state’s 159 counties. Officials say wildfires this year have already exceeded the five-year average, driven by an extended drought across much of the state.

The Path Forward: No containment status or timeline has been announced. Effingham County Fire Rescue says it is monitoring conditions and will provide updates as the situation changes.