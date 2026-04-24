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In August 2025, two teachers at Centennial High School in Peoria, Arizona, were accused of engaging in inappropriate conduct with the same teenage student.

Following the allegations, both teachers were placed on administrative leave. One later resigned, while the other was dismissed by the school board.

Haley Beck faces charges of pandering. According to police, Beck allegedly began grooming the student before his 18th birthday in December 2024. Investigators claim she provided the student with gifts, including food, alcohol, and drugs, and exchanged more than 4,000 text messages with him, some of which reportedly involved explicit and unlawful content.

Angela Burlaka has been charged with furnishing obscene material to a minor. Authorities allege that she sent explicit videos of herself to the student, including recordings in which she referenced him by name.

The investigation began in late July after the student’s grandmother discovered one of the videos on his phone and contacted authorities.

The case has drawn widespread attention on social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. However, experts note that it reflects a broader issue of misconduct within educational systems across the United States.

In Georgia alone, between January 2019 and May 2024, at least 1,830 educators had their teaching certificates suspended, revoked, or voluntarily surrendered. While these disciplinary actions stem from a range of ethical violations, a significant number involved allegations of misconduct with students.

Research conducted by psychologist Elizabeth L. Jeglic of John Jay College of Criminal Justice surveyed 6,632 K–12 students to assess the scope of the issue. The study found that 11.7% of respondents reported experiencing some form of inappropriate behavior by an educator, yet only 4% of those incidents were reported to authorities.

Experts said prevention efforts must center on education and awareness. Elizabeth J. Letourneau, director of the Moore Center for the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse, recommends that parents and educators clearly communicate that any inappropriate interaction between authority figures and students is “harmful, immoral, and illegal”.

Despite the existence of prevention programs, advocates say limited communication and coordination often hinder their effectiveness within schools.