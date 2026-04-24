Major lane and ramp closures on I-285 in southwest Fulton County begin at 9 p.m. tonight and run through 5 a.m. Monday, April 27, as part of a concrete slab reconstruction project along the highway’s westside corridor.
What’s Happening: The closures stretch along I-285 between South Fulton Parkway in College Park and Collier Road. Both directions of the highway will have reduced lanes and shoulder closures for the duration of the weekend work.
What’s Important: Ramps at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, will be closed as well. Detours are posted in the area. All closures depend on weather conditions.
The Path Forward: The closures are set to end at 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers traveling through southwest Fulton County on I-285 this weekend should plan for alternate routes.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.