Listen to this post

A Cobb County woman is behind bars after police say she was walking topless near a busy high school during the Monday morning rush.

Why It Matters: This happened steps away from Wheeler High School, where students and families were arriving for the school day.

What’s Happening: Cobb Police officers say they spotted 37-year-old Zulibeth Sarai Worsley walking along Holt Road around 8:19 a.m. Monday, exposed from the waist up, with her pants pulled down, heading in the direction of Wheeler High School.

Between the Lines: According to her arrest warrant, Worsley told officers the activity was legal and that she was trying to earn money for housing. After she was taken into custody, police say she offered to perform sex acts on both arresting officers in exchange for her release — a move that turned a misdemeanor stop into a felony case.

The Big Picture: Worsley now faces two felony bribery counts, along with misdemeanor charges of prostitution and public indecency. She is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on a $3,520 bond. Her case raises real questions about the intersection of housing instability and public safety in suburban communities — issues that don’t stay invisible for long.