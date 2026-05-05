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Storms are expected to push through most of the state Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing the best shot at meaningful rain since a statewide drought took hold.

What’s happening: A rain system will move across Georgia starting Wednesday afternoon and peak Wednesday night through Thursday. Most of the state has an 80% to 90% chance of rain during that window. South Georgia will have to wait a little longer — its best chances come Friday.

By region:

Metro Atlanta and central Georgia: Rain chances climb to 30% Wednesday afternoon, then jump to 80% Wednesday night and hold at 80% through Thursday.

Rain chances climb to 30% Wednesday afternoon, then jump to 80% Wednesday night and hold at 80% through Thursday. Northeast Georgia: Wednesday brings a 50% chance with less than a tenth of an inch expected. Wednesday night rises to 90%, with three-quarters to one inch of rain possible. Thursday stays at 90%.

Wednesday brings a 50% chance with less than a tenth of an inch expected. Wednesday night rises to 90%, with three-quarters to one inch of rain possible. Thursday stays at 90%. West Georgia: A 70% chance of rain arrives Wednesday, with a tenth to a quarter inch possible. Wednesday night climbs to 90%. Thursday holds at 90%.

A 70% chance of rain arrives Wednesday, with a tenth to a quarter inch possible. Wednesday night climbs to 90%. Thursday holds at 90%. South Georgia: Rain holds off longer here. Thursday brings a 40% chance. The best chances arrive Friday and Friday night, both at 70%.

After the storm: Rain chances fall sharply by Friday afternoon across most of the state. Saturday looks mostly dry, with only a 20% chance or less statewide. A slight storm chance returns Sunday evening, and a more organized round of rain — about 60% — moves back into north and west Georgia by Monday.

Temperatures: Tuesday’s highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s under sunny skies. Temperatures stay in the mid-70s to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday before cooling to the low-to-mid 70s Friday. The weekend climbs back to near 80.

Drought context: As of last week, every county in Georgia was rated in an official drought, ranging from moderate to exceptional on the U.S. Drought Monitor’s five-level scale. That triggered a Level 1 Drought Response, the first formal step in the state’s drought management process. Last week’s forecast rain was not expected to break the drought. Whether this week’s rain will be enough to change conditions statewide is not yet known.