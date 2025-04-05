When Will Georgia See Rain On Sunday?

Storms will begin moving into Georgia Sunday morning and crawl southeast throughout the day. The National Weather Service placed much of north and west Georgia under a Slight Risk for severe weather, which ranks as a 2 out of 5 on their threat scale.

⚠️ Timing Details: Rain enters northwest Georgia by mid-morning Sunday, but expect a slow progression. Storms won’t exit the region until Monday afternoon due to their sluggish movement.

🌪️ Threat Assessment: Damaging winds pose the main danger, with wind gusts potentially reaching 60 mph. The tornado threat remains lower but still possible, with brief, isolated tornadoes not ruled out.

💧 By The Numbers: Forecasters predict 2 to 4 inches of rainfall across the affected areas, with some locations possibly seeing even higher amounts.

🚨 Why It Matters: This slow-moving storm system brings welcome relief for allergy sufferers as rain will help clear pollen from the air. However, the heavy precipitation creates serious flooding concerns, prompting officials to issue a Flood Watch through Monday evening.

🔍 In Context: The storm system stems from a cold front pushing southeast through the region. The slow forward speed of these storms increases both flooding risks and the duration of severe weather threats.

📱 Take Action: Residents should secure outdoor items before Sunday morning, stay weather-aware throughout the day, and avoid driving through flooded roadways.