A warm stretch is expected across Georgia this week. The most significant storm chances arrive Wednesday night through Thursday, before temperatures drop heading into the weekend.

What’s Happening: Temperatures across Georgia will reach the upper 70s to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday, depending on location. A storm system is expected to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to most of the state Wednesday night into Thursday, with the highest rain chances in northwest Georgia.

What’s Important: The National Weather Service office in Birmingham, which covers northwest Georgia, forecasts a 90% chance of rain Wednesday night and Thursday. The NWS office in Peachtree City, which covers the Atlanta metro and much of central Georgia, forecasts an 80% chance during the same period.

By the Numbers:

Northwest Georgia: High near 77 today, 80 Tuesday, 81 Wednesday, falling to near 61 Thursday after storms clear

Atlanta metro: High near 79 today and Tuesday, 83 Wednesday, falling to near 62 Thursday

Northeast Georgia: High near 78 today, 81 Tuesday, 83 Wednesday, falling to near 64 Thursday

Southeast Georgia coast: High near 84 today, 88 Tuesday, 89 Wednesday, falling to near 82 Thursday

South Georgia: High near 85 today, 86 Tuesday and Wednesday, falling to near 74 Thursday

Coastal Georgia: High near 76 today, 79 Tuesday and Wednesday, falling to near 75 Thursday

How This Affects Real People: Drivers and outdoor workers across northwest and central Georgia should expect heavy rain and thunderstorms Thursday morning, with conditions clearing by afternoon.

The Path Forward: Dry, sunny weather is expected statewide Friday through Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 80s depending on location. A slight chance of rain returns Sunday afternoon for parts of the state.