Dozens of Georgia counties are under heat advisories today, with heat index values expected to climb as high as 110 degrees.

What’s happening: Three separate advisories are in effect across the state. The mix of high heat and heavy humidity is expected to create conditions dangerous enough to cause heat illness.

Coastal and inland Glynn and Camden counties: heat index of 107 to 110 degrees, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Coastal Bryan, Chatham, Liberty, McIntosh, and Jasper counties, plus inland Chatham and McIntosh: heat index of 108 to 110 degrees, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A large stretch of central, north central, northeast, and west central Georgia, including Clarke, Bibb, Houston, Macon, Sumter, Laurens, and dozens of other counties: heat index up to 106 degrees, from noon to 8 p.m.

What this means for you: People spending time outside in these counties today are at risk of heat illness. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned space, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

The path forward: All three advisories expire by 8 p.m. today.