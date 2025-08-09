It’s one more sunny day for most of North and Central Georgia, with just a few isolated afternoon showers or storms dotting the map. But forecasters say the run of dry skies is almost up — and umbrellas will earn their keep again in the coming days.

🌤️ Why It Matters:

The region’s brief break from wet weather has been a relief for outdoor plans and commutes, but the shift back to rain could affect weekend events, travel, and yard work. The upside? Temperatures will stay on the mild side.

🌦️ What’s Happening: The National Weather Service says today’s spotty showers won’t be a big disruption, but a larger pattern change midweek will bring more widespread rain chances.

Today: Mostly sunny with only a few afternoon storms.

Midweek: Increasing coverage of showers and storms, especially in the afternoons.

🌍 The Big Picture: Late summer weather in Georgia often swings between stubborn heat waves and scattered thunderstorms. This week’s forecast shows that even in August, mild temperatures don’t always mean calm skies.

The Sources: National Weather Service.

