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A strong thunderstorm was moving east through parts of northeast Georgia Tuesday morning, prompting a weather alert for several counties.

What’s happening: At 8:02 a.m., the storm was over Hoschton, about 9 miles west of Jefferson, moving east at 40 mph. The alert was set to expire at 8:30 a.m.

What to watch for: The storm carries winds up to 40 mph, pea-sized hail, and frequent lightning. Forecasters say to expect minor damage to tree limbs and light objects being blown around.

Where it’s headed: Communities in the storm’s path include Winder, Jefferson, Commerce, Watkinsville, Athens, Braselton, Auburn, Dacula, Statham, Arcade, Nicholson, Hoschton, Bogart, Bethlehem, Pendergrass, Ila, Carl, Hull, Talmo, and Athens-Clarke County. The alert covers Jackson, Madison, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, and Oconee counties.

What to do: Anyone outdoors should go inside immediately. Forecasters warn that if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.