A strong thunderstorm was moving east through parts of northeast Georgia Tuesday morning, prompting a weather alert for several counties.
What’s happening: At 8:02 a.m., the storm was over Hoschton, about 9 miles west of Jefferson, moving east at 40 mph. The alert was set to expire at 8:30 a.m.
What to watch for: The storm carries winds up to 40 mph, pea-sized hail, and frequent lightning. Forecasters say to expect minor damage to tree limbs and light objects being blown around.
Where it’s headed: Communities in the storm’s path include Winder, Jefferson, Commerce, Watkinsville, Athens, Braselton, Auburn, Dacula, Statham, Arcade, Nicholson, Hoschton, Bogart, Bethlehem, Pendergrass, Ila, Carl, Hull, Talmo, and Athens-Clarke County. The alert covers Jackson, Madison, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, and Oconee counties.
What to do: Anyone outdoors should go inside immediately. Forecasters warn that if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.