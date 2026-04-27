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A man was found dead Sunday night in the parking lot of Duluth Police Department headquarters.

What happened: Officers arrived just before 10 p.m. at the side parking lot near Davenport Road at 3276 Buford Highway after the man’s friends called 911. They told dispatchers they had been trying to reach him and were worried about his wellbeing. Officers found him dead near his vehicle, with an apparent fatal head injury.

What investigators say: Duluth police say there is no sign of foul play. The death appears to be an act of self-harm. The investigation remains open while the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office completes its review.

What’s still unknown: Police have not released the man’s name or age, saying they want to respect his family.

If you need help: Anyone struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, available 24 hours a day.