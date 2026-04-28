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A strong thunderstorm swept through parts of the south Atlanta metro area Tuesday morning, bringing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

What’s Happening: At 8:30 a.m., the storm was centered over Stockbridge, about 7 miles east of Jonesboro, and moving southeast at 50 mph. The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for DeKalb, Rockdale, Newton, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, and Butts counties.

What’s Important: The storm is producing frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy rain. Minor damage to tree limbs is possible, and light, unsecured objects may be tossed around. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, particularly in areas where water drains slowly.

Locations in the storm’s path include: McDonough, Conyers, Jackson, Jonesboro, Stockbridge, Hampton, Lovejoy, Locust Grove, Porterdale, Jenkinsburg, Stewart, Lake Spivey, Blacksville, Ola, Worthville, Walker Mill, Arabia Mountain, Hidden Valley Park, Luella, and Flippen.

If you’re outside: Go inside now. Weather officials say if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

If you’re driving: Slow down. Heavy rain can cause hydroplaning, which is when tires lose contact with the wet road surface and the driver loses control of the vehicle.

The Path Forward: The Special Weather Statement expires at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The storm is moving at 50 mph, so conditions in affected areas are expected to shift quickly.