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A fast-moving thunderstorm is pushing through northwest Georgia Tuesday morning, bringing lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain to a wide stretch of communities.

What’s Happening: At 7:02 a.m., the storm was over Plainville, about 7 miles southwest of Calhoun, and moving east at 50 mph. The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement that expires at 7:30 a.m.

The Hazards: The storm is producing winds up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy rain. Minor tree limb damage and blowing debris are possible. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, particularly in areas where water drains slowly.

Where: The statement covers Gilmer, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding, and Haralson counties. Communities in the path include Rome, Canton, Cartersville, Calhoun, Cedartown, Jasper, Buchanan, Adairsville, Rockmart, Euharlee, Tallapoosa, Emerson, Ball Ground, Nelson, Aragon, Cave Spring, White, Waleska, Kingston, and Braswell.

Stay Safe: Anyone outside should go indoors immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Drivers should slow down and be alert for hydroplaning, which occurs when tires lose grip on the road due to standing water.