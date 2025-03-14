Strong Storms Threaten Floyd County This Weekend

Residents in Floyd County need to prepare for dangerous storms that could bring tornadoes and damaging winds to the area starting tonight and continuing through Sunday.

🌩️ What We Know: The National Weather Service warns two rounds of storms will hit Floyd County. The first arrives late tonight with heavy rain, 40 to 60 mph winds and possible hail.

After a brief Saturday morning break, a more powerful system will strike between 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.

“This is not your run of the mill weather event,” David Nadler from the National Weather Service in Peachtree City told Floyd County emergency agencies during a Friday briefing.

The Saturday night storm threatens Floyd County with winds reaching 80 mph, long-track tornadoes, hail and flash flooding.

🌪️ Why It Matters: These storms pose serious threats to homes, vehicles and personal safety. Northwest Georgia faces a high risk for tornadoes, and the danger continues even after the strongest part passes.

🌧️ By The Numbers: Forecasters expect about 3 inches of rain from both storm systems combined. Thunderstorms may continue through Sunday morning and possibly into Sunday afternoon.

🔍 What’s Next: Residents should monitor the Floyd County Emergency Management and Floyd/911 Facebook pages throughout the weekend for updates on downed trees, flooding and road closures.

🏠 Take Action: Prepare an emergency kit with water, non-perishable food and medications. Secure outdoor items, charge devices, and identify the safest room in your home. Stay weather-aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings.