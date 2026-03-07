A strong thunderstorm was moving northeast through parts of Gwinnett and Walton counties Saturday afternoon, prompting a special weather statement from the National Weather Service.

What’s Happening: At 3:27 p.m., the storm was over Loganville, about 9 miles southeast of Lawrenceville, moving northeast at 5 mph. The storm is producing winds up to 40 mph, pea-sized hail, and frequent lightning.

What’s Important: The National Weather Service says people outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

How This Affects Real People: Minor damage to tree limbs is possible, and light, unsecured objects may blow around. The following communities are in the storm’s path:

Monroe, Snellville, Loganville, Auburn, Dacula, Grayson, Walnut Grove, Between, Bold Springs, Windsor, Harbin, Nicholasville, Youth, and Rosebud

The Path Forward: The special weather statement expires at 4 p.m. Saturday.