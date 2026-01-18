The City of South Fulton opened a warming station at Burdett Park for people needing temporary relief from cold weather.
What’s Happening: The warming station at 2945 Burdett Road is open 24 hours.
What’s Important: Anyone in the community can use the facility to get out of the cold. The city has not announced when the warming station will close.
How This Affects Real People: Residents without adequate heating or experiencing homelessness can now go to a free, accessible place to stay warm any time of day or night.
B.T. Clark
