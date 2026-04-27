The National Weather Service says North Georgia could see multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms this week, with some storms potentially turning severe.
What’s Happening: Three windows of storm activity are forecast: early Tuesday morning, early Wednesday morning, and Wednesday evening. The threat runs through the end of the day Wednesday.
How This Affects Real People: Both Tuesday and Wednesday morning commutes could be disrupted by heavy rain, low visibility, and debris on roads.
What to Do: Forecasters recommend securing loose outdoor items, keeping your devices charged, and having a plan ready in case you need to shelter in place, meaning stay inside a safe location until a storm passes.
The Path Forward: The threat continues through Wednesday evening. Conditions may change as storms develop, so checking updated National Weather Service forecasts before heading out Tuesday and Wednesday mornings is advisable.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.