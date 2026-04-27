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The National Weather Service says North Georgia could see multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms this week, with some storms potentially turning severe.

What’s Happening: Three windows of storm activity are forecast: early Tuesday morning, early Wednesday morning, and Wednesday evening. The threat runs through the end of the day Wednesday.

How This Affects Real People: Both Tuesday and Wednesday morning commutes could be disrupted by heavy rain, low visibility, and debris on roads.

What to Do: Forecasters recommend securing loose outdoor items, keeping your devices charged, and having a plan ready in case you need to shelter in place, meaning stay inside a safe location until a storm passes.

The Path Forward: The threat continues through Wednesday evening. Conditions may change as storms develop, so checking updated National Weather Service forecasts before heading out Tuesday and Wednesday mornings is advisable.