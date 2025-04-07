Rain Brings Relief From Sky-High Pollen

Georgia’s yellow blanket is finally gone — at least for now.

A steady wave of rain has washed away days of thick pollen, dropping the state’s pollen count to just 86 this morning. That’s a sharp plunge from levels that soared above 5,000 for several days, coating cars, sidewalks, and sinuses in a fine, yellow dust.

🌧️ What We Know: The low count is thanks to a rain-filled day, which cleared the air significantly. The wet weather is expected to stick around through the rest of the day, keeping pollen at bay for at least a little while longer.

Before the rain, residents across Georgia endured some of the highest allergy-triggering counts of the season — and many stayed indoors to avoid it.

🌳 In Context: Tree pollen — mainly from oak, pine and birch — hits hard in early April. Georgia’s pollen counts are often among the worst in the country. A single windy, dry day can send levels surging, especially after a stretch of warm weather.

The last few days brought exactly those conditions — until the rain moved in.

⏭️ What’s Next: Rain is expected to continue through tonight. That means cleaner streets, clearer skies, and a likely lull in allergy symptoms. But the break won’t last long. Once the skies clear, the pollen will be back.