Rain Brings Relief From Sky-High Pollen

Georgia’s yellow blanket is finally gone — at least for now.
A steady wave of rain has washed away days of thick pollen, dropping the state’s pollen count to just 86 this morning. That’s a sharp plunge from levels that soared above 5,000 for several days, coating cars, sidewalks, and sinuses in a fine, yellow dust.
🌧️ What We Know: The low count is thanks to a rain-filled day, which cleared the air significantly. The wet weather is expected to stick around through the rest of the day, keeping pollen at bay for at least a little while longer.
Before the rain, residents across Georgia endured some of the highest allergy-triggering counts of the season — and many stayed indoors to avoid it.
🌳 In Context: Tree pollen — mainly from oak, pine and birch — hits hard in early April. Georgia’s pollen counts are often among the worst in the country. A single windy, dry day can send levels surging, especially after a stretch of warm weather.
The last few days brought exactly those conditions — until the rain moved in.
⏭️ What’s Next: Rain is expected to continue through tonight. That means cleaner streets, clearer skies, and a likely lull in allergy symptoms. But the break won’t last long. Once the skies clear, the pollen will be back.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.