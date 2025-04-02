Photos: Storms Rip Through Carroll County

Several roads across Carroll County were closed Monday following severe storms that swept through the area March 31.

🌳 What We Know: Trees fell on multiple homes on Cypress Circle and damaged several mobile homes on Memory Springs Drive. The storm knocked down trees on Highway 5 at multiple intersections including Reavesville Road, Old Columbus Road, Daniel Road, Ephesus Church Road, and Little New York Road.

Emergency crews reported additional downed trees on Old Driver Road, Whooping Creek Road, Carrollton Tyus Road, Bethesda Church Road, and Ringer Road.

The communities of Tyus, Roopville, Lowell, and Whitesburg also experienced significant storm damage.

The Photos:

🔢 By The Numbers: Trees damaged homes in at least 2 residential areas and blocked at least 10 roads throughout the county.

🚨 In Context: Spring storms frequently cause tree damage across Georgia as saturated ground and high winds create hazardous conditions.

⚡ What’s Next: Emergency crews, Carroll County Public Works, and utility workers will continue clearing debris and restoring power. Bowdon Police Department officers are assisting deputies with traffic control in affected areas.

❤️ Remember The Golden Rule: If your area was spared damage, consider offering shelter, meals, or assistance to those whose homes were affected by the storm.