Norcross will hold its Veterans Day ceremony inside the Cultural Arts & Community Center on Tuesday because of freezing temperatures.

What’s Happening: The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. on November 11 to honor military veterans.

• Retired Rear Admiral Jim McGarrah, a Norcross resident and Navy veteran, will speak at the event.

• Singer Joanna Phillips, a lifelong Gwinnett resident, will also perform.

What’s Important: People who can’t attend in person can watch the ceremony live on the City of Norcross Facebook Page.

The Sources: City of Norcross.