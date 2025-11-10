Norcross will hold its Veterans Day ceremony inside the Cultural Arts & Community Center on Tuesday because of freezing temperatures.
What’s Happening: The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. on November 11 to honor military veterans.
• Retired Rear Admiral Jim McGarrah, a Norcross resident and Navy veteran, will speak at the event.
• Singer Joanna Phillips, a lifelong Gwinnett resident, will also perform.
What’s Important: People who can’t attend in person can watch the ceremony live on the City of Norcross Facebook Page.
The Sources: City of Norcross.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.