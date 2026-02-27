Listen to this post

More than 800 free weather radios were handed out at Macon Mall this week, as hundreds of residents lined up to get tools that could save their lives during a storm or other emergency.

The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency distributed 827 weather radios on Tuesday, along with 108 pillow shakers and strobe light attachments for residents who are deaf or hard of hearing. The event was held Feb. 24 at the mall.

“Once again, the residents of Macon-Bibb County showed up for preparedness,” said Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins. “It still makes me so happy that every time we do a weather radio giveaway we literally have hundreds of people showing up so that they can be informed before, during, and after an emergency event.”

The agency has now given away more than 4,000 weather radios to county residents over the past several years.

Weather radios receive alerts directly from the National Weather Service. Unlike phones or internet-based alerts, they can still work when power or cell service goes out. The county also offers MBC Alert, a separate notification system that gives residents another way to get warnings.

“These weather radios, along with MBC Alert, provide a multi-layer approach to ensure our Macon-Bibb County residents are ready for the next disaster,” Hawkins said.

Another giveaway is planned for August. Details will be announced in the coming months.

Residents can sign up for MBC Alert at maconbibb.us/mbcalert or through the free mobile app.