Listen to this post

Macon-Bibb County closed recreation facilities and delayed a convenience center opening Sunday due to snow and freezing temperatures that created slick road conditions.

What’s happening: The Bowden Golf Course and all county recreation tennis and pickleball facilities are closed. The convenience center on 11th Street and Fulton Mill Road opened at 11 a.m., three hours later than usual.

What’s important: Roads may be slick due to freezing temperatures and snow. Drivers should slow down, leave extra space, and treat intersections without working signals as four-way stops.

Shelter resources: Two warming shelters are available: Brookdale Resource Center and Salvation Army.

What officials are asking: Residents should check on elderly neighbors and family members and bring pets inside.

How to stay informed: Alerts are available through maconbibb.us/ema/stay-informed, the MBCALERT app, Macon-Bibb social media accounts, and local news and weather apps.