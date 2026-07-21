A tropical storm has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico. It is not headed for Georgia, but it will still make Tuesday uncomfortable for people in the central part of the state.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service in Peachtree City says Tropical Storm Bertha developed over the northeast Gulf. North and central Georgia are not in the storm’s direct path.

What it means locally: Even without a direct hit, Bertha will push humid air into the region and raise the odds of showers and thunderstorms across central Georgia Tuesday afternoon. North Georgia is not expected to see any storm activity tied to the system.

What This Means for You: If you are in central Georgia, plan for a stormy Tuesday afternoon. North Georgia residents are not expected to feel Bertha’s effects.

The Path Forward: The National Weather Service will keep tracking Bertha as it moves through the Gulf.