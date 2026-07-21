Pancake House Lawrenceville, at 585 W. Pike St., scored a 44 out of 100 during a routine inspection July 20, earning a U grade. The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Department warned the restaurant that a permit suspension is possible if violations continue.

What inspectors found

The list of problems was long. Inspectors found moldy butter in the walk-in cooler, expired chocolate milk and lettuce past its sell-by date, and multiple foods that were not staying cold enough, including spinach, shredded cheese and yogurt in a prep cooler. Those foods were thrown out.

A worker was seen cracking raw eggs and then handling equipment and plates without changing gloves, a cross-contamination risk. The employee removed the gloves, washed their hands, and the utensils were cleaned.

Inspectors also found sliced tomatoes, cut cantaloupe, salsa and beans that were not cooling down fast enough to meet food safety requirements. All of it was discarded.

Several food containers were labeled with a prep date of July 21, even though the food had been prepared July 19 or July 20. The person in charge corrected the dates.

Equipment and facility problems

Beyond the food handling issues, inspectors flagged black buildup on soda machine nozzles and the bar’s soda gun. Both were cleaned and sanitized during the inspection.

Sanitizer buckets used for wiping down surfaces were too weak, falling below the required concentration. The person in charge mixed new solutions.

Two prep coolers and a stand-up freezer had missing panels, leaving exposed insulation. One of the prep coolers was not keeping food at or below 41 degrees. Inspectors also found leaks under two sinks, unshielded fluorescent light bulbs in the kitchen, and the restaurant’s most recent inspection report was not posted in public view as required by law.

What comes next

A follow-up inspection will take place within 10 days. The health department says the restaurant’s permit could be suspended if violations are not corrected. An additional routine inspection is also required within the next 12 months.

Residents with questions can reach the health department at (770) 963-5132.