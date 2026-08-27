North Georgia residents and drivers face heavy rain and possible flash flooding Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
What to expect: Slow-moving storms or repeated storms over the same area can drop heavy rain in a short time. Low-lying areas and places where water drains slowly face the greatest flood risk.
Travel conditions: Heavy rain can reduce visibility and make roads dangerous. Drivers should never enter a flooded road.
Friday’s forecast: Thunderstorms can bring frequent lightning and gusty winds. A few storms Friday afternoon can produce damaging wind gusts.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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