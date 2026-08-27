North Georgia residents and drivers face heavy rain and possible flash flooding Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

What to expect: Slow-moving storms or repeated storms over the same area can drop heavy rain in a short time. Low-lying areas and places where water drains slowly face the greatest flood risk.

Travel conditions: Heavy rain can reduce visibility and make roads dangerous. Drivers should never enter a flooded road.

Friday’s forecast: Thunderstorms can bring frequent lightning and gusty winds. A few storms Friday afternoon can produce damaging wind gusts.