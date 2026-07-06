Ten Middle Georgia counties are under a heat advisory today, with conditions expected to make it feel as hot as 106 degrees outside.

What’s happening: The advisory runs from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and covers Washington, Jefferson, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Laurens, Treutlen, Wheeler, Montgomery and Toombs counties. The heat index — what the air actually feels like when humidity is added in — is the concern, not just the temperature alone.

What this means for you: Drink plenty of fluids and get into air conditioning if you can. Stay out of direct sun, wear loose and lightweight clothing, and save any hard outdoor work for early morning or evening. Check in on neighbors and family members, especially anyone who may not have a way to cool down.

Watch for warning signs: Heat exhaustion can cause heavy sweating, weakness, pale or cold skin, nausea and fainting. Heat stroke is more dangerous — signs include a body temperature above 103 degrees, hot red skin, a rapid strong pulse and loss of consciousness. Heat stroke requires immediate emergency medical attention.