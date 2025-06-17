More scattered thunderstorms will hit Georgia this afternoon. Daily storm activity continues through Monday.
⛈️ Why It Matters: Residents across dozens of Georgia counties face gusty winds, frequent lightning, and possible flooding from heavy rain over the next seven days.
🌩️ What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook covering 85 counties from the mountains to central Georgia. Storms will be most likely during afternoon and evening hours each day.
⚡ The Biggest Threats: Gusty winds and frequent lightning top the list of concerns for today’s storms. Heavy rainfall could cause localized flooding in some areas.
🔮 Looking Ahead: Storm chances remain elevated through Monday. While severe weather risk stays low, forecasters say a couple of stronger storms could develop during the week.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.