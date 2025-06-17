More scattered thunderstorms will hit Georgia this afternoon. Daily storm activity continues through Monday.

⛈️ Why It Matters: Residents across dozens of Georgia counties face gusty winds, frequent lightning, and possible flooding from heavy rain over the next seven days.

🌩️ What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook covering 85 counties from the mountains to central Georgia. Storms will be most likely during afternoon and evening hours each day.

⚡ The Biggest Threats: Gusty winds and frequent lightning top the list of concerns for today’s storms. Heavy rainfall could cause localized flooding in some areas.

🔮 Looking Ahead: Storm chances remain elevated through Monday. While severe weather risk stays low, forecasters say a couple of stronger storms could develop during the week.