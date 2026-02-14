Listen to this post

Rain and thunderstorms will move through Georgia on Sunday with rainfall amounts between half an inch and 2 inches expected across the state.

What’s Happening: North Georgia has mostly cloudy skies today with highs near 63 degrees. South Georgia has mostly sunny conditions with highs near 74 degrees. Rain showers will begin after 1am tonight in the Atlanta area with a 40% chance of precipitation.

What’s Important: Showers and thunderstorms will affect most of Georgia on Sunday with 100% chance of precipitation. The Atlanta area will see between half an inch and three-quarters of an inch of rain. South Georgia could receive 1 to 2 inches, with some storms producing heavy rain. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph in south Georgia.

How This Affects Real People: Rain will clear by Monday morning. Temperatures will rise through the week, reaching the mid-70s by Thursday.

What Happens Next: Rain showers begin after 1 a.m. tonight in north Georgia. Showers and thunderstorms arrive Sunday morning and continue through Sunday night. Monday brings clearing conditions with mostly sunny skies. Another chance of rain returns Thursday night into Friday.

By the Numbers:

High today: 63 degrees in north Georgia, 74 degrees in south Georgia

Low tonight: 48 to 54 degrees

Sunday rainfall: half to three-quarters of an inch in Atlanta area, 1 to 2 inches in south Georgia

Wind gusts: up to 35 mph Sunday in south Georgia

Monday high: 66 to 71 degrees

Thursday high: 72 to 78 degrees

The Timeline: Southeast winds today blow at 0 to 5 mph in the Atlanta area. Patchy fog is possible tonight in south Georgia. Northeast Georgia could see three-quarters to one inch of rain on Sunday. Temperatures will fall during the afternoon Sunday as storms move through. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected Tuesday night through Thursday before partly cloudy skies return next weekend.

