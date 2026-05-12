Georgia is in for a warm, dry week, with temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees by Sunday, the National Weather Service says.

What’s Happening: Highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s through Thursday before jumping fast. Friday climbs to 88 degrees, Saturday stays there, and Sunday hits 90.

No rain in sight: The National Weather Service says no rain is expected the rest of the week, which is helping push temperatures higher heading into the weekend.

By the numbers: The average high across the forecast period is 81 degrees. Sunday’s projected 90-degree high would be 9 degrees above that mark.

The path forward: If the forecast holds, this weekend will bring the first 90-degree heat of the season to metro Atlanta. Anyone planning to be outside Saturday or Sunday should expect full summer conditions.