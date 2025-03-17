Georgia Allergy Sufferers Face High Tree Pollen Count Today

Tree pollen surges while grass, weeds and mold remained low across Georgia to start this week.

🌲 What We Know: Georgia’s total pollen count reached 302 today, March 17. Tree pollen levels registered in the high range, while grass and weed pollen remained low. Mold activity also stayed in the low range.

🤧 Why It Matters: High pollen counts directly impact your health and daily activities. If you’re experiencing itchy eyes, runny nose, or respiratory issues today, tree pollen is likely the culprit. For the 25 percent of Georgians who suffer from seasonal allergies, this information helps plan outdoor activities.

🔢 By The Numbers: Today’s total pollen count of 302 falls within the “high” classification range, which typically starts at 90. Tree pollen dominates today’s count, while grass, weeds, and mold levels all register in the low range.

🌡️ In Context: March typically marks the beginning of Georgia’s spring allergy season, which often peaks in April. Pine, oak, and birch trees are common contributors to high spring pollen counts in Georgia.

🔮 What’s Next: Pollen counts will likely continue fluctuating through spring. Rain can temporarily reduce airborne pollen, while warm, windy days typically increase counts.

💊 Take Action: Limit outdoor activities during peak pollen hours (typically mid-morning to early afternoon). Keep windows closed, shower after spending time outside, and consider over-the-counter allergy medications if symptoms persist. Weather apps and local health department websites provide daily pollen updates.