Heavy rain from overnight thunderstorms has triggered a flood advisory for Lowndes County.
What’s Happening: Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain had already fallen as of 6:35 a.m. Up to one more inch is expected, and minor flooding is ongoing or starting soon in low-lying areas and places where water drains poorly.
Where to Watch: Areas at risk include Valdosta, Remerton, Kinderlou, and I-75 at Exit 16.
What’s Important: Flooded roads are the most dangerous part of any flood event. Most flood deaths happen inside vehicles, so drivers should avoid any road covered by water.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.