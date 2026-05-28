Heavy rain from overnight thunderstorms has triggered a flood advisory for Lowndes County.

What’s Happening: Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain had already fallen as of 6:35 a.m. Up to one more inch is expected, and minor flooding is ongoing or starting soon in low-lying areas and places where water drains poorly.

Where to Watch: Areas at risk include Valdosta, Remerton, Kinderlou, and I-75 at Exit 16.

What’s Important: Flooded roads are the most dangerous part of any flood event. Most flood deaths happen inside vehicles, so drivers should avoid any road covered by water.