Thunderstorms dumping heavy rain across the northern Atlanta metro have triggered a flash flood warning covering five counties until 9:45 tonight, while several rivers in the area have already risen above flood stage.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service issued the flash flood warning at 3:51 p.m. for central Cobb, DeKalb, northern Douglas, central Fulton, and west central Gwinnett counties. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had already fallen by that time, with another 1 to 2 inches possible before the warning expires. Flooding is affecting or expected to affect small creeks, streams, highways, streets, underpasses, and low-lying areas.

Cities under the warning include Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Decatur, Peachtree Corners, City of South Fulton, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Duluth, College Park, Chamblee, Norcross, Doraville, Clarkston, and Austell.

Active flood warnings by location:

Big Creek at Ga. 9 near Cumming (Forsyth County): The creek was at 6.2 feet and rising as of 12:45 PM. Flood stage is 6 feet. The Big Creek Greenway’s sidewalk and boardwalk are flooding. About 1 foot of water is covering the areas under Ga. 400 and McFarland Road. About 2 feet of water is covering a portion of the sidewalk under Majors Road. This warning runs until 1:15 AM Saturday.

Big Creek near Alpharetta (Forsyth and Fulton counties): The creek was at 6.5 feet and rising as of 9:45 AM and is expected to crest at 8.4 feet just after midnight. Flood stage is 7 feet. Portions of the Big Creek Greenway near Alpharetta are expected to flood with about 1 foot of water, especially near Kimball Bridge Road and Rock Mill Park. Portions of the YMCA Campground off Preston Ridge Road will also flood. The creek is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. This warning runs until Saturday evening.

Suwanee Creek at Suwanee (Gwinnett County): The creek was at 7.0 feet as of 11:15 AM and is expected to crest at 9.0 feet this evening. Flood stage is 8.0 feet. Most of the Suwanee Creek Greenway and trails between Suwanee Creek Park and George Pierce Park are expected to flood. Portions of the playground behind Suwanee Elementary School may also be affected. This warning runs until 11:45 tonight.

Level Creek at Suwanee Dam Road near Suwanee (Gwinnett County): The creek was at 9 feet and rising as of 12:15 PM. Flood stage is 9 feet. Flooding is affecting woodlands and fields along the creek. This warning runs until 12:45 AM Saturday.

Dick Creek at Old Atlanta Road near Suwanee (Forsyth County): The creek was at 10.3 feet and rising as of 10:00 AM. Flood stage is 10 feet. Flooding is affecting woodlands and fields along the creek. This warning runs until 10:15 tonight.

Flood watch: A broader flood watch covers 17 counties through midnight tonight: Barrow, Carroll, Clarke, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Gwinnett, Haralson, Jackson, Madison, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Rockdale, South Fulton, and Walton. A stalled weather front and very moist air are producing repeated rounds of rain. Widespread totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible across the watch area, with some spots seeing 5 inches or more.

What this means for you: Do not drive through flooded roads. The National Weather Service says most flood deaths happen in vehicles. Do not drive around road barricades. If you walk near any of the affected creeks or greenways, use caution near the water’s edge.

The path forward: The flash flood warning expires at 9:45 tonight. River flood warnings expire at various times between 10:15 tonight and Saturday evening.