Listen to this post

Dense fog is covering several Georgia counties this morning, cutting visibility and making roads dangerous in some areas.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service has issued Dense Fog Advisories for two separate zones in Georgia. The advisories expire at different times depending on location.

What We Know: Two distinct advisory areas cover Georgia counties:

Clarke, Oconee, and Oglethorpe counties are under an advisory until 10 a.m., with visibility below one mile.

Jenkins, Screven, Candler, Bulloch, Effingham, Tattnall, Evans, Bryan, Chatham, Long, Liberty, and McIntosh counties are under an advisory until 9 a.m., with visibility at or below one quarter mile.

A separate advisory covering Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, and Burke counties in east central Georgia also runs until 10 a.m., with visibility at or below one quarter mile. That advisory also covers portions of central South Carolina.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers in affected counties may face sharply reduced visibility on roads this morning. The National Weather Service advises slowing down, turning on headlights, and increasing following distance.

The Path Forward: All advisories are set to expire by 10 a.m. Conditions are expected to improve as the morning progresses, though drivers should check current conditions before heading out.