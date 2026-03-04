Listen to this post

Dense fog is cutting visibility to less than a quarter mile across dozens of Georgia counties Wednesday morning, with weather alerts stretching from the northwest corner of the state to the southeast.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service has issued Dense Fog Advisories and a Special Weather Statement covering more than 60 Georgia counties. The alerts span central, north central, northwest, east central, west central, and southeast Georgia. Most advisories run until 10 a.m. Advisories for southeast Georgia counties, including Bulloch, Effingham, Chatham, and Bryan, expire at 9 a.m.

What’s Important: Visibility is below one quarter mile in affected areas. The National Weather Service says the fog is expected to lift after 10 a.m.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers across the affected counties face dangerous road conditions this morning. Weather officials advise slowing down, switching to low-beam headlights, and keeping extra distance from the vehicle ahead.