Listen to this post

A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning across nine counties in southwest Georgia, with visibility falling to one-quarter mile or less in some spots.

What’s Happening: The advisory covers Quitman, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, Terrell, Early, Miller, Baker, and Seminole counties and expires at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

How This Affects Real People: At one-quarter mile visibility, drivers may only be able to see a few car lengths ahead. Anyone heading out this morning should slow down, keep their headlights on, and leave extra space between themselves and the vehicle ahead.

The Path Forward: The advisory is scheduled to lift by mid-morning. Fog at ground level typically thins as temperatures rise after sunrise.