A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning across nine counties in southwest Georgia, with visibility falling to one-quarter mile or less in some spots.
What’s Happening: The advisory covers Quitman, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, Terrell, Early, Miller, Baker, and Seminole counties and expires at 10 a.m. Eastern time.
How This Affects Real People: At one-quarter mile visibility, drivers may only be able to see a few car lengths ahead. Anyone heading out this morning should slow down, keep their headlights on, and leave extra space between themselves and the vehicle ahead.
The Path Forward: The advisory is scheduled to lift by mid-morning. Fog at ground level typically thins as temperatures rise after sunrise.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.