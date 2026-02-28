A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for dozens of Georgia counties until 10 a.m. EST today. Visibility has dropped below one mile in some areas.
What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued the advisory for portions of central, north central, northwest, west central, and south central Georgia.
Affected counties include:
- North and Central Georgia: Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Henry, Butts, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, and Wheeler
- South Georgia: Ben Hill, Irwin, Berrien, Lowndes, and Lanier
How This Affects Real People: Drivers in affected areas should slow down, turn on headlights, and leave extra space between vehicles. The advisory lifts at 10 a.m.
